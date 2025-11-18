Elon Musk provoked after being called ‘pathetic’ by pop star
- Elon Musk publicly criticised singer Billie Eilish, calling her "not the sharpest tool in the shed," after she urged billionaires to donate their wealth.
- Eilish had previously used Instagram to label Musk a "pathetic p***y b**** coward" for hoarding wealth instead of addressing global issues.
- She highlighted that Musk's potential trillionaire status could be leveraged to end world hunger, save endangered species, or rebuild Gaza.
- Eilish also made a broader call for wealthy individuals, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, to use their money for philanthropic causes during an acceptance speech.
- In contrast to her criticism, Eilish announced she is donating 11.5 million from her latest tour to charities combating the climate crisis.