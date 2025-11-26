Elton John says he’s hopeful despite significant vision loss
- Sir Elton John has disclosed he is experiencing significant vision loss, having lost his right eye and with limited vision in his left.
- He described the past 15 months as 'devastating' due to his inability to see, watch, or read, but maintains hope for future scientific advancements.
- The music icon connects with celebrity friends, including Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Mick Jagger, Chappell Roan, and Brandi Carlile, online, finding it easier to see them via his iPad.
- His partner, David Furnish, confirmed some improvements in Sir Elton's left eye and expressed optimism about medical breakthroughs, including those driven by AI.
- Sir Elton, who previously attributed the vision loss to an infection in September 2024, is scheduled to headline the Rock In Rio festival next September.