Popular streamer slams security after alleged assault by fan at Twitch event
- Popular streamer and cosplayer Emiru was allegedly assaulted by a fan at TwitchCon 2025 during a meet-and-greet.
- A man is alleged to have grabbed Emiru and attempted to kiss her, prompting her to scream and her personal security to intervene.
- Emiru claimed Twitch security was slow to react and allowed the assailant to leave without immediate consequence.
- Twitch condemned the "unacceptable and deeply upsetting" incident, stating the individual has been banned indefinitely from all Twitch platforms and events.
- The company confirmed law enforcement and event security responded, and they are cooperating with any ongoing investigations.