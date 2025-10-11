Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Emma Stone on the assumption she made about Bugonia role

Video Player Placeholder
Emma Stone on why her Bugonia role was most physically challenging yet
  • Emma Stone revealed that her role in Bugonia was unexpectedly one of her most physically challenging performances.
  • Speaking at the London Film Festival on Friday, 10 October, Stone discussed her character, Michelle, who is kidnapped by Jesse Plemons' character, Teddy.
  • She initially assumed her character, being imprisoned in a basement, would be largely inactive.
  • However, Stone was surprised to find Michelle to be "a pretty physical girl", contrary to her expectations.
  • You can watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in