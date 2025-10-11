Emma Stone on the assumption she made about Bugonia role
- Emma Stone revealed that her role in Bugonia was unexpectedly one of her most physically challenging performances.
- Speaking at the London Film Festival on Friday, 10 October, Stone discussed her character, Michelle, who is kidnapped by Jesse Plemons' character, Teddy.
- She initially assumed her character, being imprisoned in a basement, would be largely inactive.
- However, Stone was surprised to find Michelle to be "a pretty physical girl", contrary to her expectations.
