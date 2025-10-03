Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two soaps share crossover update — ‘it will be mind-blowing’

Coronation Street's Mike Baldwin dies in 2006 episode
  • ITV has announced an ambitious crossover event, Corriedale, which will merge the worlds of Coronation Street and Emmerdale for the first time.
  • Filming for the one-off special has commenced, with the episode promised to be an “action-packed hour of drama”, promising it will be “mind-blowing”, including an “ambitious stunt” with lasting consequences.
  • Subtle hints for Corriedale have already been dropped in recent episodes, including a wanted poster for an Emmerdale villain spotted in Coronation Street's police station.
  • The crossover will coincide with a new ITV schedule, seeing both soaps air 30-minute episodes every weekday, with Emmerdale at 8pm and Coronation Street at 8.30pm.
  • Coronation Street was crowned Best Soap at the 2025 Inside Soap Awards, securing five accolades, while Emmerdale also won multiple awards including Best Family for the Dingle clan and Best Showstopper for its limo crash disaster.
