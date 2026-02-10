Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emmerdale actor makes admission about leaving the soap after 20 years

Emmerdale serial killer shot dead ‘by his own sister’ in explosive Corriedale
  • Isabel Hodgins, who plays Victoria Sugden on Emmerdale, has filmed her final scenes after 20 years on the ITV soap.
  • The actor, 32, is leaving the show as she is expecting her first child with husband Adam Whitehead.
  • Hodgins admitted she felt less emotional than expected about her departure, citing pregnancy fatigue and the tiring commute from Manchester to Leeds for filming.
  • She joined Emmerdale at the age of 12, learning on the job and praising the cast and crew's work ethic.
  • Her character's final storyline involves Victoria murdering her serial killer brother, John Sugden, and handing herself in.
