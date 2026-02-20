Who is Eric Dane? The Grey’s Anatomy star who passed away from ALS
- Actor Eric Dane, known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, has passed away at the age of 53.
- His death was attributed to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- Dane gained widespread recognition as Dr Mark 'McSteamy' Sloan in Grey's Anatomy from 2006 to 2012, and later as Cal Jacobs in HBO's Euphoria.
- His extensive filmography also included appearances in Charmed, Burlesque, Marley And Me, Valentine’s Day and The Last Ship.
- He was married to actress Rebecca Gayheart since 2004, with whom he shared two children, maintaining a close 'familial love' despite their separation.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks