Who is Eric Dane? The Grey’s Anatomy star who passed away from ALS

Eric Dane calls for accelerated ALS research
  • Actor Eric Dane, known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, has passed away at the age of 53.
  • His death was attributed to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
  • Dane gained widespread recognition as Dr Mark 'McSteamy' Sloan in Grey's Anatomy from 2006 to 2012, and later as Cal Jacobs in HBO's Euphoria.
  • His extensive filmography also included appearances in Charmed, Burlesque, Marley And Me, Valentine’s Day and The Last Ship.
  • He was married to actress Rebecca Gayheart since 2004, with whom he shared two children, maintaining a close 'familial love' despite their separation.
