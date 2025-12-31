Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Estranged wife of Eric Dane shares health update for star

Eric Dane has ALS
Eric Dane has ALS (Invision/AP)
  • Rebecca Gayheart, estranged wife of actor Eric Dane, revealed he now receives 24/7 nursing care following his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
  • Gayheart successfully fought their insurance company through two appeals to secure full-time care for Dane, who publicly announced his incurable neurodegenerative disorder in April.
  • She initially filed for divorce in 2018 but dismissed the petition in March to support Dane and maintain their family unit, which includes their two daughters.
  • Gayheart described their relationship as “very complicated” and a “familial love” noting they have been separated for eight years but remain legally married.
  • Dane, known for his role in Grey's Anatomy, expressed his intention to continue acting, focusing on ALS-centric roles due to his limited physical mobility but preserved cognitive functions.
