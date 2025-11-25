Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Actor with neurodegenerative disease praised for cameo in medical drama

Eric Dane calls for accelerated ALS research
  • Eric Dane made a much-anticipated cameo appearance on the medical drama Brilliant Minds, portraying Matthew Ramati, a firefighter diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
  • Dane publicly revealed his own ALS diagnosis in April and has openly discussed the symptoms he experiences, bringing a personal connection to his role.
  • The episode effectively showcased various symptoms of the neurodegenerative disease, including the character's loss of hand function and struggles with breathing.
  • Viewers shared emotional reactions on social media, praising Dane's performance and the episode's poignant depiction of living with ALS.
  • Despite his diagnosis and recent health setbacks, Dane has expressed his determination to continue acting, having filmed for the upcoming third season of Euphoria.
