Eric Dane’s final message revealed in video interview released after his death
- Actor Eric Dane spoke of his love for his wife and shared a heartbreaking final message for his daughters in a video interview released after his death.
- Dane died Thursday, less than a year after being diagnosed with ALS. Before his death, he sat down with Netflix for an interview as part of their Famous Last Words series which he understood would be released after his death.
- In one part of the interview, he spoke about his battle with ALS, his struggles with addiction, and his deep love for his wife, Rebecca Gayheart. He said he knew he was going to marry her as soon as he met her.
- In a second heartbreaking clip, Dane addressed his two daughters through the camera. “I hope I’ve demonstrated that you can face anything. You can face the end of your days. You can face hell with dignity. Fight, girls, and hold your heads high,” he said.
- He finished the interview with a poignant message, “Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you. Those are my last words.”
