Patrick Dempsey issues update on old Grey’s Anatomy castmate
- Patrick Dempsey has revealed it was "virtually impossible" for Eric Dane to join his new drama series, Memory of a Killer, due to the progression of Dane's amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- Dane, 53, who previously starred in Grey’s Anatomy alongside Dempsey, announced his ALS diagnosis in April 2025 and has been open about the incurable neurodegenerative disorder.
- Dempsey, 60, expressed his admiration for Dane's courage in facing the "heartbreaking" disease.
- Despite his condition, Dane has continued acting, including a role as an ALS patient on Brilliant Minds, and has stated his desire to keep working and spend time with his family.
- Dane's wife, Rebecca Gayheart, has disclosed that he now receives 24/7 care.
