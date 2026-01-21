Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cosmetic giant sued by beauty startup for allegedly stealing technology

Legal filing argues that Estee Lauder earned significant new revenue from technology the startup developed
Legal filing argues that Estee Lauder earned significant new revenue from technology the startup developed (Getty Images)
  • Estee Lauder is being sued by Nomi Beauty, a tech startup, which claims the global cosmetics giant stole its proprietary technology and ideas.
  • Nomi Beauty alleges it developed “secret sauce” technology to help Estee Lauder increase sales in luxury hotels and duty-free locations.
  • The lawsuit states that Estee Lauder terminated contracts with Nomi in 2018 and 2020, subsequently using the startup's confidential information to launch its own sales programs in several countries.
  • Nomi further claims that Estee Lauder cut off supplies to hotels collaborating with the startup, effectively forcing it out of business.
  • The tech company is seeking unspecified compensatory, punitive, and triple damages, arguing that Estee Lauder has generated significant new revenue from the alleged stolen innovations.
