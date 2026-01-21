Cosmetic giant sued by beauty startup for allegedly stealing technology
- Estee Lauder is being sued by Nomi Beauty, a tech startup, which claims the global cosmetics giant stole its proprietary technology and ideas.
- Nomi Beauty alleges it developed “secret sauce” technology to help Estee Lauder increase sales in luxury hotels and duty-free locations.
- The lawsuit states that Estee Lauder terminated contracts with Nomi in 2018 and 2020, subsequently using the startup's confidential information to launch its own sales programs in several countries.
- Nomi further claims that Estee Lauder cut off supplies to hotels collaborating with the startup, effectively forcing it out of business.
- The tech company is seeking unspecified compensatory, punitive, and triple damages, arguing that Estee Lauder has generated significant new revenue from the alleged stolen innovations.