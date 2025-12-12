Ethan Hawke says latest film was delayed for years because he wasn’t ready
- Ethan Hawke's latest film, Blue Moon, with director Richard Linklater, has been in development for over a decade.
- The musical drama, which also stars Margaret Qualley, Andrew Scott, and Bobby Cannavale, marks Hawke's ninth collaboration with Linklater.
- Hawke portrays Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, focusing on his struggle with self-confidence as his former collaborator, Richard Rodgers, achieves success with Oklahoma!.
- Linklater initially gave Hawke the script over 10 years ago, delaying production until he felt Hawke was ready, leading to periodic discussions and readings.
- Blue Moon received critical acclaim upon its October release, earning Ethan Hawke a Golden Globe nomination for his performance and a nod for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.