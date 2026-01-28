Oscar-nominated actor criticizes Tom Cruise for doing his own stunts
- Ethan Hawke has expressed concern that Tom Cruise's dedication to performing his own death-defying stunts has created unrealistic expectations for other actors.
- Hawke, who recently received an Oscar nomination, stated that actors might feel inferior if they opt to use a stunt team, despite doing his own stunts for his new film, The Weight.
- He clarified that the stunts in The Weight were “human” and not “superhero things,” contrasting them with Cruise's extreme feats.
- Tom Cruise is renowned for performing dangerous stunts in the Mission: Impossible franchise, including hanging off a plane and holding his breath underwater for extended periods.
- The Academy is set to introduce a Best Stunt Design category at the Oscars' 100th anniversary in 2028, acknowledging the importance of stunt work.