Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Eurovision will not mute booing during 2026 song contest

Eurovision winner to return trophy over Israel's participation
  • The Austrian public broadcaster ORF, host of the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, has confirmed it will not prohibit the Palestinian flag in the audience nor censor any booing directed at Israel's performance.
  • This decision marks a departure from previous events and comes amidst significant diplomatic tension surrounding the contest.
  • The 70th edition of Eurovision will feature only 35 entries, the smallest number since 2003, following withdrawals from five national broadcasters, including Spain, Ireland, and the Netherlands.
  • These nations are boycotting the event in protest at Israel's involvement, citing civilian casualties in Gaza following Israel's response to the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack.
  • The show's executive producer, Michael Kroen, stated that all official flags are permitted, and ORF's director of programming, Stefanie Groiss-Horowitz, confirmed no artificial applause would be used to mask audience reactions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in