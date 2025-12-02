Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eurovision to make Israel decision following boycott threats

Reuters
Austria wins Eurovision 2025 after nail-biting finish with Israel
  • The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is set to consider a vote on Israel's participation in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.
  • This follows threats from several nations, including Slovenia, Ireland, Spain, and the Netherlands, to boycott the event if Israel is not excluded due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
  • EBU members will first discuss new rules aimed at preventing undue influence on voting outcomes, with a vote on participation to occur if these measures are deemed insufficient.
  • The controversy is fuelled by the escalating Palestinian death toll in Gaza and past allegations that Israel unfairly boosted its entrant in this year's contest.
  • Experts have described the situation as a 'watershed moment' for Eurovision, with potential impacts on audience figures and sponsorship, while Israeli broadcasters maintain their full compliance with EBU rules.
