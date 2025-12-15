Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eurovision make announcement about 2026 contest amid numerous boycotts

Eurovision winner to return trophy over Israel's participation
  • The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will proceed with 35 participating nations, as five countries have withdrawn in protest over Israel’s continued involvement.
  • Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain announced their boycott of the event, which is scheduled to be held in Vienna.
  • Nemo, the non-binary Swiss singer and 2024 contest winner, stated plans to return their trophy in protest of Israel’s participation.
  • The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided to allow Israel to compete despite widespread protests regarding its conduct in the Israel-Hamas war and allegations of vote manipulation.
  • This boycott is considered one of the biggest crises the contest has faced, bringing political discord to the forefront of the annual spectacle.
