Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Evangeline Lilly says ‘almost every area’ of her brain is affected after fall

Evangeline Lilly reveals she visited Jeremy Renner after snowplough accident
  • Actor Evangeline Lilly has revealed she has been diagnosed with brain damage following an accident last summer.
  • Lilly, known for her roles in Lost and Ant-Man, fainted and fell headfirst into a boulder on a Hawaiian beach in May.
  • She shared in an Instagram video on 1 January 2026 that a brain scan showed almost every area of her brain is functioning at a decreased capacity due to a traumatic brain injury.
  • The actor stated her job now is to work with doctors to understand and address the damage, acknowledging it has taught her to slow down.
  • Lilly also mentioned a history of fainting spells since childhood, previously attributed to hypoglycemia, though recent tests have not confirmed low glucose levels.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in