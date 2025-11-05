Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

James Bond star says she was reluctant to accept iconic role

How Pierce Brosnan Saved (And Then Killed) The Bond Franchise
  • Famke Janssen, who played Xenia Onatopp in the 1995 James Bond film GoldenEye, has stated she always found the "Bond Girl" title "demeaning".
  • The Dutch actor, also known for the X-Men franchise, admitted she was initially reluctant to accept the role, which marked Pierce Brosnan's debut as 007.
  • Janssen revealed she improvised many of her character's personality quirks to make Xenia Onatopp unforgettable and stand out from traditional Bond Girls.
  • She recounted facing stereotypes about her acting ability due to her past as a model and her high-profile Bond role, having to fight for less glamorous parts.
  • Janssen is currently starring in the Netflix comedy-drama Amsterdam Empire, where she speaks entirely Dutch on screen for the first time in her career.
