Reality TV star backs out of mayoral race after mix-up
- Reality TV personality Farrah Abraham initially declared her intention to run for Mayor of Austin, Texas.
- She withdrew her mayoral candidacy upon discovering the election was scheduled for 2028, not 2026 as she had mistakenly thought.
- Abraham subsequently refiled her paperwork to instead seek a city council seat in Austin for the 2026 election.
- She expressed a strong desire to contribute to the city, believing she could help improve the lives of its residents.
- Abraham, who gained fame on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom, has no prior political experience and was unaware of the current District 5 council member.