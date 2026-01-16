Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reality TV star backs out of mayoral race after mix-up

Farrah Abraham on why she needed to cut ties with her parents
  • Reality TV personality Farrah Abraham initially declared her intention to run for Mayor of Austin, Texas.
  • She withdrew her mayoral candidacy upon discovering the election was scheduled for 2028, not 2026 as she had mistakenly thought.
  • Abraham subsequently refiled her paperwork to instead seek a city council seat in Austin for the 2026 election.
  • She expressed a strong desire to contribute to the city, believing she could help improve the lives of its residents.
  • Abraham, who gained fame on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom, has no prior political experience and was unaware of the current District 5 council member.
