Who is Fat Tony? The DJ behind bombshell Brooklyn Beckham wedding revelations

Victoria Beckham's 'inappropriate' dance move revealed by wedding DJ
  • Tony Marnach, aka Fat Tony, is a DJ, producer and LGBTQ+ activist who started his career at 18, becoming a prominent figure in London's nightlife and fashion scenes.
  • Tony, who is also a friend of Victoria Beckham, has been making headlines this week in the wake of Brooklyn’s high-profile fallout with his parents.
  • Appearing on This Morning Tony, who performed at the wedding, explained that Marc Anthony asked Victoria, whom the singer called the “most beautiful woman in the room”, to come up for a dance with her son – something that Brooklyn has cited as a reason behind the falling out.
  • Tony achieved chart success in the 90s and 00s, collaborating with notable artists including Boy George, Miley Cyrus, Madonna and Mary J Blige.
  • He recently signed with Defected, completed a 2022 residency at Hï Ibiza, and currently holds a residency at Ministry of Sound.

