FCC gives update on investigation into Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance
- The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) investigated Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show following concerns from a Republican lawmaker about potential indecency violations.
- FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez reviewed the Spanish-language transcripts and found no violation of federal rules, dismissing the lawmaker's suggestion as unjustified harassment.
- Multiple Republican politicians, including Florida Rep. Randy Fine and Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, expressed outrage online, alleging the performance's lyrics were “disgusting” and “glorified sodomy.”
- Bad Bunny made history as the first artist to perform a Super Bowl halftime show entirely in Spanish and the first Latin solo act to headline the event.
- Trump criticised the performance, stating that “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting.”
