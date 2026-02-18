Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FCC gives update on investigation into Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance

Bad Bunny opens performance at 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show
  • The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) investigated Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show following concerns from a Republican lawmaker about potential indecency violations.
  • FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez reviewed the Spanish-language transcripts and found no violation of federal rules, dismissing the lawmaker's suggestion as unjustified harassment.
  • Multiple Republican politicians, including Florida Rep. Randy Fine and Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, expressed outrage online, alleging the performance's lyrics were “disgusting” and “glorified sodomy.”
  • Bad Bunny made history as the first artist to perform a Super Bowl halftime show entirely in Spanish and the first Latin solo act to headline the event.
  • Trump criticised the performance, stating that “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting.”
