Why a European city looks set to ban al fresco dining

  • Florence will ban outdoor dining on 50 streets within its Unesco-protected city centre, with stricter regulations for over 70 additional locations, set to commence next year.
  • The decision stems from a significant increase in tourism and resident complaints about congestion and visual clutter caused by outdoor seating.
  • Prominent landmarks that will have outdoor seating banned include the Ponte Vecchio, Piazzale degli Uffizi and the Uffizi Gallery.
  • The new rules have sparked controversy, with some locals arguing they are insufficient, while restaurant owners fear a decline in business and the potential closure of traditional Florentine establishments.
  • Councillors will finalise further regulations over the next 30 days, addressing aspects such as plastic weather coverings for grand squares and encouraging the use of grass-like green carpets for permitted outdoor areas.
