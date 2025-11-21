Actors had no idea voices were used in Jesus podcast
- Fox News has announced a new Christian-centered Life of Jesus Podcast featuring over 100 celebrity voices, scheduled to premiere on November 30.
- Several actors, including Kristen Bell and Brian Cox, claim they were unaware their voices from a 2010 audiobook were being “repurposed” for the new podcast.
- Bell's representative stated she was “blindsided” by the project and had not given permission for her previous recordings to be used.
- Cox's representative confirmed he was “unaware” that the audio he recorded over a decade ago would be used for the new podcast series.
- Fox News responded by stating the podcast was produced from The Truth and Life Dramatized Audio Bible and licensed with “full cooperation and participation by all the actors involved.”