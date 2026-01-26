Fox News host explains weeks-long absence from breakfast show
- Fox and Friends co-host Lawrence Jones provided a health update after a weeks-long absence from the morning news show.
- Jones, 33, announced on social media on 21 January that he had recently undergone eye surgery.
- He assured his followers that he is doing well and expects to return to work soon.
- Jones expressed gratitude, stating that "God is truly remarkable" and that Fox had been "incredibly supportive" during his recovery.
- He has been a permanent co-host of the 6 a.m. show since September 2023, alongside Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt.