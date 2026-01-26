Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fox News host explains weeks-long absence from breakfast show

Fox News presenter Lawrence Jones III says he 'was told' to put bullet proof vest on
  • Fox and Friends co-host Lawrence Jones provided a health update after a weeks-long absence from the morning news show.
  • Jones, 33, announced on social media on 21 January that he had recently undergone eye surgery.
  • He assured his followers that he is doing well and expects to return to work soon.
  • Jones expressed gratitude, stating that "God is truly remarkable" and that Fox had been "incredibly supportive" during his recovery.
  • He has been a permanent co-host of the 6 a.m. show since September 2023, alongside Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt.
