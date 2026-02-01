Comedian sobs during unexpected reunion with important person from his past
- Comedian Frank Skinner became teary during a surprise reunion on Michael McIntyre's Big Show.
- The reunion occurred during the 'Remember Me' segment at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
- Skinner was reunited with Cathy, the woman who delivered his son 13 years ago.
- He recounted Cathy's calm and in-control actions during an emergency caesarean.
- Skinner expressed deep gratitude, calling Cathy an “amazing woman” who gave him “the most amazing gift”.
