Freddie Flintoff opens up on car crash and how cricket experience helped him survive

Freddie Flintoff reveals cricket skills saved his life in near-death car crash
  • Freddie Flintoff believes his cricket skills were instrumental in saving his life during a near-fatal car crash.
  • The incident took place in December 2022 while he was filming for Top Gear, resulting in him being housebound for eight months.
  • Appearing on This Morning, Flintoff explained that the rapid reaction time honed in cricket, where players have 0.4 seconds to respond, allowed him to react quickly during the crash.
  • He stated that the sport not only saved his life but also significantly contributed to his recovery, with strong family support.
  • Watch the video in full above.
