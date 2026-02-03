Beloved BBC show abruptly axed after Freddie Flintoff jumps ship
- Cricketer-turned-presenter Freddie Flintoff is reportedly leaving the BBC, with his acclaimed show Field of Dreams being axed after three series.
- The BBC confirmed there are no current plans for Field of Dreams to return, a show which saw Flintoff encourage working-class teenagers in Preston to play cricket.
- This development means Flintoff, who joined Top Gear in 2019, has no ongoing projects with the broadcaster.
- His departure follows the halting of Top Gear in 2022 after he sustained severe injuries in a high-speed crash during filming.
- Flintoff is reportedly set to announce new projects with ITV, having previously worked with the channel on shows like Bullseye and The Masked Singer UK.
