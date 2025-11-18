Rock legend’s legacy celebrated on special collectable item
- The Royal Mint has unveiled a new commemorative coin celebrating iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, featuring his distinctive signature and a design capturing him mid-performance.
- The coin's intricate details include a musical stave symbolising his four-octave vocal range and a studded armband inspired by his Live Aid performance, with some editions depicting his iconic yellow jacket in colour.
- Freddie Mercury's sister, Kashmira Bulsara, struck the inaugural coin, stating it was an 'emotional and proud moment' and that her brother would have been 'absolutely delighted' by the tribute.
- This special release coincides with the 40th anniversaries of the historic Live Aid concert and Mercury's solo studio album, 'Mr Bad Guy', both from 1985.
- A gold proof version of the coin will be donated to the Mercury Phoenix Trust, an Aids charity, for auction, with other versions available for purchase from the Royal Mint website from 18 November, starting at £18.50.