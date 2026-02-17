Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Highly respected Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker dies aged 96

A scene from Frederick Wiseman's 1975 documentary Welfare
  • Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman, known for his unflinching portrayal of American institutions, has died at the age of 96.
  • His death on Monday was confirmed by his family and production company, Zipporah Films.
  • Wiseman directed over 35 influential non-fiction films, including seminal works such as Titicut Follies and High School.
  • He was recognised with an honorary Academy Award in 2016 for his distinctive style, which eschewed narration and traditional documentary techniques.
  • His controversial 1967 film, 'Titicut Follies', faced a two-decade ban due to its raw depiction of a state hospital for the criminally insane.
