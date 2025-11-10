Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Frida Kahlo work could break records with $60m price tag

Frida Kahlo self-portrait sells for $34.9 million – a record for a Latin American artist
  • Frida Kahlo's painting El sueño (La cama) is scheduled for auction by Sotheby's on 20 November in New York, with an estimated value between $40 million and $60 million.
  • The sale could establish a new record for the most expensive work ever sold by a female or Latin American artist, potentially exceeding Georgia O’Keeffe’s previous record of $44.4 million.
  • Created in 1940, the painting features a Judas figure on the bed's canopy, symbolising purification, rather than a traditional Day of the Dead skeleton.
  • Despite its surrealist elements and being auctioned alongside works by surrealist artists, Kahlo, a committed communist, did not identify with the movement, considering it bourgeois.
  • Art historians express concern that high-value art purchases often result in works disappearing from public view, as they are acquired as investments rather than for public exhibition.
