Friends spinoff’s lost episodes released nearly 20 years after cancellation

The Unfortunate Problem with Friends' Joey Tribbiani
  • All episodes of the Friends spin-off series Joey, starring Matt LeBlanc, are now available to stream on the official Friends YouTube channel.
  • This marks the first time the full series, including eight episodes previously unaired in the US, can be watched in the country.
  • The sitcom, which followed Joey Tribbiani's move to Los Angeles, originally aired from 2004 to 2006 before being cancelled due to low ratings.
  • Despite an initial strong viewership and awards, the show's ratings significantly declined, with an executive producer blaming NBC for altering Joey's character.
  • Nostalgic fans of the original series are celebrating the release of these 'lost' episodes, expressing gratitude for their availability.
