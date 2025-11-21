Friends spinoff’s lost episodes released nearly 20 years after cancellation
- All episodes of the Friends spin-off series Joey, starring Matt LeBlanc, are now available to stream on the official Friends YouTube channel.
- This marks the first time the full series, including eight episodes previously unaired in the US, can be watched in the country.
- The sitcom, which followed Joey Tribbiani's move to Los Angeles, originally aired from 2004 to 2006 before being cancelled due to low ratings.
- Despite an initial strong viewership and awards, the show's ratings significantly declined, with an executive producer blaming NBC for altering Joey's character.
- Nostalgic fans of the original series are celebrating the release of these 'lost' episodes, expressing gratitude for their availability.