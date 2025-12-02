Full House star says one Olsen twin was ‘favored over the other’ during filming
- Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, revealed on her podcast How Rude, Tanneritos that Ashley Olsen enjoyed filming Full House more than her twin sister, Mary-Kate, during the show's early years.
- Sweetin stated that Mary-Kate disliked being on set, while Ashley was described as more “docile” and amenable to filming, reflecting their personalities.
- The twins would sometimes divide scenes, particularly those involving eating sweets, based on their individual preferences to ensure fairness.
- Sweetin explained that child labor laws necessitated using twins for young children, making them a “package deal” to manage filming hours.
- The Olsen twins retired from acting by 2012 to focus on their fashion brands and were absent from Full House reunions and the Fuller House reboot, though they reconnected with cast members at Bob Saget's funeral in 2022.