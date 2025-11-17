Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Game of Thrones star opens up on ‘embarrassing’ kiss with on-screen sister

Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and Isaac Hempstead Wright attend the "Game of Thrones" Season 8 screening at the Waterfront Hall on April 12, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and Isaac Hempstead Wright attend the "Game of Thrones" Season 8 screening at the Waterfront Hall on April 12, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
  • Kit Harington and Sophie Turner, who played siblings in “Game of Thrones,” are starring as lovers in the upcoming Gothic horror film “The Dreadful'.”
  • Harington admitted to feeling “very odd” about the romantic dynamic and he warned Turner that certain scenes were going to be the “really f***ing weird” given their past on-screen relationship.
  • Both actors described their first kissing scene as “embarrassing” and “vile,” with Harington playfully mentioning needing an “apple box” to kiss Turner due to her height.
  • Despite the initial awkwardness, Harington cherished the reunion, stating their friendship “completely ignited again” on set and felt “like being with family.”
  • Directed by Natasha Kermani, “The Dreadful” also features Marcia Gay Harden and Jonathan Howard, but a release date has not yet been announced.
