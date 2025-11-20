Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The Stone Roses bassist Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield dead aged 63

Video Player Placeholder
The Stone Roses didn't want to record new album during 2011 reunion
  • Gary Mounfield, the bassist for the acclaimed band The Stone Roses and Primal Scream, has died at the age of 63.
  • His brother, Greg Mounfield, announced the news on Facebook, stating it was with the “heaviest of hearts” and commented that his brother is now “reunited with his beautiful wife Imelda”.
  • Mounfield's death occurred almost two years after his wife, Imelda Mounfield, passed away from cancer in November 2023.
  • Tributes began pouring in following the news, including from The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, who called him a “beautiful friend” and “one of the absolute best in every way”.
  • The cause of Gary Mounfield's death has not yet been publicly disclosed.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in