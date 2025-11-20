The Stone Roses bassist Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield dead aged 63
- Gary Mounfield, the bassist for the acclaimed band The Stone Roses and Primal Scream, has died at the age of 63.
- His brother, Greg Mounfield, announced the news on Facebook, stating it was with the “heaviest of hearts” and commented that his brother is now “reunited with his beautiful wife Imelda”.
- Mounfield's death occurred almost two years after his wife, Imelda Mounfield, passed away from cancer in November 2023.
- Tributes began pouring in following the news, including from The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, who called him a “beautiful friend” and “one of the absolute best in every way”.
- The cause of Gary Mounfield's death has not yet been publicly disclosed.