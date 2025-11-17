Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Gary Numan comforted on stage after telling fans he had received ‘worst news ever’

Gary Numan is touring in celebration of the 40th anniversary of his album
Gary Numan is touring in celebration of the 40th anniversary of his album (Getty)
  • British musician Gary Numan reportedly broke down in tears during a performance of his song "Please Push No More" at the O2 Academy in Birmingham on Saturday, 15 November.
  • Numan told the audience he had received "the worst news ever" that morning, with his wife Gemma O’Neill rushing onstage to comfort him.
  • He promised to share the details of the news with fans once he had time to process it, leading to an outpouring of concern and praise for his professionalism from attendees.
  • Following the emotional incident, Numan cancelled a planned meet-and-greet with fans in Bristol, citing "ongoing difficulties" as the reason.
  • The performance was part of his Telekon tour, celebrating the 45th anniversary of his album, and occurred shortly after he and his wife celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in