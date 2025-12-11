Gayle King addresses possible CBS Mornings departure amid network merger
- Gayle King has addressed speculation regarding her future at CBS Mornings amidst a major network overhaul.
- The rumors follow Paramount's $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media and subsequent cost-cutting measures.
- King acknowledged "drama" and impending changes at the network, including Tony Doukoupil's promotion, stating there will be changes.
- Her contract is due to expire in May, with her reported $10 million annual salary being a factor in Paramount′s $2 billion cost-cutting goal.
- Despite the uncertainty, King stated she has been told the network still wants her, and she enjoys her role.