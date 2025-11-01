Gayle King addresses AI-generated images falsely depicting her personal life
- Gayle King publicly denied AI-generated images circulating online that falsely depicted her as engaged or married.
- Speaking on CBS Mornings, King clarified that she is neither engaged nor married, despite receiving numerous congratulatory messages.
- Her denial followed a Variety report suggesting she may depart CBS Mornings next year, with a potential move to a different news role or producing her own programs.
- A spokesperson for CBS indicated King's contract with the network expires in May 2026.
- CBS News stated there have been no discussions about King's contract, affirming her value to the network and their intent to discuss her future.