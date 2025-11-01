Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gayle King addresses AI-generated images falsely depicting her personal life

  • Gayle King publicly denied AI-generated images circulating online that falsely depicted her as engaged or married.
  • Speaking on CBS Mornings, King clarified that she is neither engaged nor married, despite receiving numerous congratulatory messages.
  • Her denial followed a Variety report suggesting she may depart CBS Mornings next year, with a potential move to a different news role or producing her own programs.
  • A spokesperson for CBS indicated King's contract with the network expires in May 2026.
  • CBS News stated there have been no discussions about King's contract, affirming her value to the network and their intent to discuss her future.
