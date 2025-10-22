Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gene Hackman’s Golden Globes to go up for auction

  • An auction house plans to sell off a variety of actor Gene Hackman's possessions in November, including Golden Globe statues and personal artwork.
  • Hackman, who died aged 95 earlier this year, had transitioned from an Oscar-winning acting career to a retirement focused on painting, writing novels, and collecting art.
  • The auction will feature items such as annotated books, scripts, movie memorabilia, and high-brow art, offering an intimate portrait of his private world.
  • Listings for the items, which include a Seiko diver's wristwatch and a dart board, will start from as low as $100.
  • Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe home on 26 February, with Hackman dying of heart disease and Alzheimer's, and Arakawa from hantavirus.
