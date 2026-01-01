Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

French government explains why George and Amal Clooney were granted citizenship

  • Hollywood actor George Clooney, his wife Amal Clooney, and their two children have been granted French citizenship.
  • Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, a junior minister, has suggested the decision might imply special treatment given George Clooney's admitted poor French language skills.
  • The Foreign Ministry justified the citizenship under a law allowing naturalisation for foreign nationals who enhance France's global standing and economic well-being.
  • The French government said the couple contribute significantly to France's international influence and cultural outreach.
  • The Clooneys, who purchased an estate in France in 2021, reportedly live there part-time to ensure privacy and protect their children from the Hollywood spotlight.
