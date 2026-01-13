George Clooney calls out director for adding to ‘age of cruelty’
- George Clooney stated he would be "honored" to work with actors Paul Dano, Owen Wilson, and Matthew Lillard.
- His comments were made at AARP’s Movies for Grownups awards on January 10, following Quentin Tarantino's harsh criticism of the three actors.
- Tarantino had previously criticised Dano, Lillard, and Wilson during an appearance on Bret Easton Ellis’s podcast in December 2025.
- Clooney emphasised his affinity for actors and condemned cruelty, remarking, "We are living in a time of cruelty. We don’t need to be adding to it."
- He also mentioned his new film, Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, as a project "made by people who love actors."