George Clooney makes decision about future roles after conversation with his wife

George Clooney gives Travis Kelce relationship advice
  • George Clooney, 64, has reiterated that he is now too old to play romantic leads in films, stating he is "not kissing a girl anymore".
  • He made this decision after turning 60, following a conversation with his wife, Amal Clooney, and likens his career shift to that of Paul Newman.
  • Clooney previously mentioned in March that he would no longer be doing romantic films, not wanting to compete with younger leading men.
  • The actor also shared that he has scaled back on directing to prioritise parenting his eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.
  • His latest work is Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, where he portrays an ageing actor reflecting on life choices, a role praised for its raw and revealing nature.
