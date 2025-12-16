George Clooney makes decision about future roles after conversation with his wife
- George Clooney, 64, has reiterated that he is now too old to play romantic leads in films, stating he is "not kissing a girl anymore".
- He made this decision after turning 60, following a conversation with his wife, Amal Clooney, and likens his career shift to that of Paul Newman.
- Clooney previously mentioned in March that he would no longer be doing romantic films, not wanting to compete with younger leading men.
- The actor also shared that he has scaled back on directing to prioritise parenting his eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.
- His latest work is Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, where he portrays an ageing actor reflecting on life choices, a role praised for its raw and revealing nature.