George Clooney quits US for safer life abroad after securing new citizenship

  • George and Amal Clooney, along with their eight-year-old twins, have officially been granted French citizenship.
  • The naturalisation was confirmed through a gazette notification published in the Journal Officiel on Saturday.
  • The couple, who married in 2014 and welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017, purchased a sprawling 425-acre estate in Provence in 2021.
  • Clooney previously stated that they moved to France to provide a quieter life for their children, away from the culture of Hollywood and paparazzi.
  • A significant factor in their decision was France's stringent privacy laws, which offer strong protection against unauthorised photography, particularly for minors.
