Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

George Clooney admits he thought Jay Kelly scene was going to be AI

Video Player Placeholder
George Clooney on the surprising detail in his new film Jay Kelly
  • George Clooney revealed a surprising detail in his new Noah Baumbach film Jay Kelly: a sizzle reel showcasing his past projects.
  • Clooney, who portrays an ageing movie star, expressed his surprise, having expected an “AI version of my career” to be featured.
  • The film follows Clooney's character on a trip through Europe with his longtime manager, played by Adam Sandler.
  • The cast also features notable actors including Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, and Jim Broadbent.
  • You can watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in