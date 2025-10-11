George Clooney admits he thought Jay Kelly scene was going to be AI
- George Clooney revealed a surprising detail in his new Noah Baumbach film Jay Kelly: a sizzle reel showcasing his past projects.
- Clooney, who portrays an ageing movie star, expressed his surprise, having expected an “AI version of my career” to be featured.
- The film follows Clooney's character on a trip through Europe with his longtime manager, played by Adam Sandler.
- The cast also features notable actors including Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, and Jim Broadbent.
