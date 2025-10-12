Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hollywood icon George Clooney reflects on his favourite movie memories

Jay Kelly’s George Clooney on his favourite movie memories
  • George Clooney paid a heartfelt tribute to the Coen brothers, whom he described as his "favourite" directors.
  • Speaking to The Independent at the London Film Festival premiere of his new movie, Jay Kelly, Clooney reflected on his most cherished career memories.
  • He highlighted his first time on set with the Coen brothers as his most memorable experience.
  • In the Noah Baumbach film, Clooney portrays an ageing movie star travelling through Europe with his manager, played by Adam Sandler.
  • You can watch the video in full above.
