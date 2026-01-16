Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Game of Thrones creator admits to struggling with the ‘curse of my life’

House Of The Dragon Season 2 - Official Green Trailer
  • George RR Martin has been writing The Winds of Winter, the next book in his A Song of Ice and Fire series, for 16 years and admits he is 'struggling' with the writing process.
  • He revealed that the book will include chapters from Jon Snow's perspective, suggesting his return from the dead, and stated the ending will be less “happy” than the HBO series.
  • Martin indicated that characters like Tyrion will not have a happy ending, and he reconsidered killing Sansa Stark due to Sophie Turner's portrayal.
  • The author attributed the significant delay to his commitments to numerous other projects, including novellas for Dunk and Egg, which are being adapted into a new series.
  • He acknowledged the fan backlash over the book's delay and his other ventures, previously calling The Winds of Winter “the curse of my life” and admitting it is 13 years late.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in