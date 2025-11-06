Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The country using ASMR to attract more tourists

Northern Ireland's Cliffs & Castles: A Drone Journey
  • Tourism NI has launched a new digital ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) project called "Giant Awakening" to promote Northern Ireland.
  • The project captures soothing sounds from various iconic locations across the region, including the Giant’s Causeway, Belfast’s St George’s Market, and Londonderry’s Halloween celebrations.
  • The initiative aims to aid relaxation for listeners and encourage people to visit or travel within Northern Ireland, particularly during autumn.
  • Therapeutic sound practitioner Tessa Ann Greer and narrator Alana Kerr Collins contributed to the production, which is available on platforms such as Spotify and YouTube.
  • "Giant Awakening" showcases a diverse range of unique sounds, from major tourist attractions to natural environments, highlighting the breadth of experiences available in Northern Ireland.
