Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Science fiction actor Gil Gerard dies after fight with rare cancer

Gil Gerard starring in Buck Rogers in the 25th Century
Gil Gerard starring in Buck Rogers in the 25th Century (Universal Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock)
  • American actor Gil Gerard, best known for his starring role in the science-fiction series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, has died aged 82.
  • His wife, Janet, announced on Tuesday that he passed away after a rapid battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
  • Gerard gained widespread recognition in 1979 playing Captain William “Buck” Rogers, an astronaut frozen for centuries and revived in the year 2491.
  • The role originated in a 1979 television movie, which was later expanded into a series that aired for two seasons until 1981.
  • Beyond Buck Rogers, Gerard had a steady career in film and television, including roles in Airport ’77 and The Nice Guys, and remained involved with the science fiction community.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in