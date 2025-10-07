Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ginny Lemon ‘very unwell’ amid fortnight-long hospital stay

Ginny Lemon during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
Ginny Lemon during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (PA)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Ginny Lemon has been rushed to hospital after being diagnosed with meningitis.
  • The performer, whose real name is Lewis Mandall, informed fans on Instagram that they would be hospitalised for 10 to 14 days as they are “very unwell”.
  • Meningitis is a serious inflammation of the membranes protecting the brain and spinal cord, which can lead to severe health issues.
  • Fellow drag artist Fatt Butcher has initiated a fundraiser to support Lemon, who is self-employed and does not receive sick pay.
  • The fundraiser quickly exceeded its £1,000 goal, raising over £3,275 to help Ginny Lemon cover living expenses during their recovery.
