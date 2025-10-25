Glen Powell defends Sydney Sweeney over controversial jeans advert
- Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle advert, titled 'Sydney Sweeney has great jeans', generated controversy earlier this year due to comparisons with eugenic language, playing on the words 'jeans' and 'genes'.
- Glen Powell, Sweeney's co-star, defended her in an interview, suggesting that the media firestorm was 'bulls***' driven by 'ad dollars' and a lack of accountability.
- Powell stated that engaging with such public discourse is unproductive, as it 'feeds the beast' rather than correcting falsehoods, and smart people in Hollywood avoid it.
- American Eagle CEO Jay Schottenstein defended the campaign, affirming the company stands by its advert and will continue with Sweeney as their brand ambassador.
- A political figure publicly defended Sweeney on social media, noting her registration with the Republican Party, while Sweeney herself has not commented on the controversy.